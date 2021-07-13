Philly Fluff Cake

Mayonnaise banana bread is easy and delicious. My family loves this bread! It is wonderful with your morning coffee or as a snack anytime. Mayonnaise banana bread is very moist and stays that way for days. This bread keeps well. It would be great to take to any gathering or give as a gift to a neighbor or friend. It can easily be made several days before serving. The recipe could be doubled and you could freeze this bread. You might also like to try our recipe for strawberry bread.