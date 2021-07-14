Cancel
Superman & Lois Episode 12 Ending Teases More DC Comics Villains

By Mike Cecchini
Den of Geek
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article contains Superman & Lois spoilers. Ever since Morgan Edge was unmasked as a Kryptonian (and not just any Kryptonian, but Superman’s biological half-brother), Superman & Lois has been revealing more and more about the villain’s plan, and by extension exploring the nature vs. nurture debate that has been the centerpiece of so many stories that explore the nature of the Man of Steel’s power. But Superman & Lois has been brilliant at misdirection from its very first episode, and the latest episode, “Through the Valley of Death,” might be the first example that we haven’t really had a complete understanding of what Edge/Tal-Rho has been planning all along.

