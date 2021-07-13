MS Fatigue Is Real: Obvious, but Important

Experts in MS discuss the challenges related to treatment selection and management when MS disease progression occurs. Neil Minkoff, MD: There’s a group of patients that, no matter what we start, will have progression, poor outcome, or an adverse event and need to have a switch or a change of therapies and so on. There are many perspectives in terms of how to approach that. I want to bring other folks in. I’d like to understand if that switch is about convenience, adherence, or compliance. Is it about making some action? Dr Ross, you do a lot of work around patients’ benefits. How is it that a benefit decision might impact that switch? As we’re following patients over the course of years, how do they go from drug A to B to C potentially over time?