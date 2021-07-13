Cancel
Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For His Comments on MLB Player Shohei Ohtani

By Quinci LeGardye
 12 days ago
Sports personality Stephen A. Smith issued an apology Monday (July 12) for his comments about Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani. On an episode of ESPN’s First Take Monday morning, Smith said that Ohtani not speaking English presents a problem for Major League Baseball from a marketing standpoint, USA Today reports. In an apology posted on Twitter, Smith said that his comments about the pitcher and designated hitter fot the Los Angeles Angels were “clearly insensitive and regrettable.”

