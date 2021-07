The upcoming fall 2021 semester at Glenville State College will be returning to a pre-pandemic normal. “We are so looking forward to this upcoming fall semester here at Glenville State College,” said President Dr. Mark A. Manchin. “Glenville State has done an outstanding job managing the virus, and with vaccination rates increasing and active Coronavirus cases declining all around the state and country, we are well positioned for the fall to return to normal operations. We know our students are ready to be back living and learning in ways prior to the pandemic, and our faculty, staff, and coaches are ready to welcome them back home.”