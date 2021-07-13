Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Douglas County, WA

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Spoofing Scam

By Kyle Lamb
kpq.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam involving the perpetrator impersonating a member of their department. According to a press release, two separate reports were made to the sheriff’s office by a local victim and a second victim who was from out of the area. Both received phone calls from someone claiming to be a member of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, with the caller telling the victim they failed to appear in court. The caller then instructed the victims to verify their identities and provide signatures. In both cases the scammer’s call showed up as the sheriff’s office’s business phone line.

www.kpq.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
Douglas County, WA
Douglas County, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
Fort Worth, TXABC News

Airlines cite concerns about fuel shortages at some airports

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The fuel needle is moving closer to “empty” at some U.S. airports. American Airlines says it’s running into fuel shortages at some smaller and mid-size airports, and in some cases the airline will add refueling stops or fly fuel into locations where the supply is tight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy