Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Spoofing Scam

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam involving the perpetrator impersonating a member of their department. According to a press release, two separate reports were made to the sheriff’s office by a local victim and a second victim who was from out of the area. Both received phone calls from someone claiming to be a member of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, with the caller telling the victim they failed to appear in court. The caller then instructed the victims to verify their identities and provide signatures. In both cases the scammer’s call showed up as the sheriff’s office’s business phone line.