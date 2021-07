The transfer window started on 11th June 2021 for Chelsea and others, just before the commencement of Euros 2020. Since then, it has been more than a month and no massive transfer dealings have happened except for Jadon Sancho to Manchester United for £72.6 million. This has been the case more likely because of an international tournament being played in a transfer window which slows down any deals from progressing further. But even after the conclusion of Euros 2020, there are no massive updates regarding incomings from Chelsea.