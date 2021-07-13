The Bug Box: Raspberry beetle

Alias: Raspberry beetle, or Western raspberry fruit worm. The adult is a small beetle that comes in various shades of brown. It is usually 4-5 millimeters in length. Adults spend their winter months in the soil, waiting for spring to emerge and lay eggs on the fruits, leaves and flowers of the plants. Larvae look like a tan worm or caterpillar and are almost twice the length of their adult form. They spend most of the larval stage feeding inside of the fruit. They produce one generation per year.