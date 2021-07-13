Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

The Bug Box: Raspberry beetle

By JOSEPH SAGERS
Post Register
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlias: Raspberry beetle, or Western raspberry fruit worm. The adult is a small beetle that comes in various shades of brown. It is usually 4-5 millimeters in length. Adults spend their winter months in the soil, waiting for spring to emerge and lay eggs on the fruits, leaves and flowers of the plants. Larvae look like a tan worm or caterpillar and are almost twice the length of their adult form. They spend most of the larval stage feeding inside of the fruit. They produce one generation per year.

www.postregister.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beetles#Fruit#Raspberries#Raspberry#Flowers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsWPRI

How to keep squirrels out of the garden

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Some people love watching squirrels scurry frantically about their yard and consider them a welcome guest. However, when a squirrel’s behavior becomes destructive, digging up bulbs and nibbling on vegetables in your garden, they begin to lose their appeal — you want them gone.
Evansville, INThe Lebanon Reporter

Japanese beetles are coming for your plants

EVANSVILLE – Just when cicadas and the accompanying internet buzz are dying down, a new insect horde has emerged: Japanese beetles. The small, voracious coppery-green beetles are a familiar pest to many gardeners and keepers of immaculate lawns. Although just half an inch long, the beetles can do considerable damage...
Green, KSJunction City Daily Union

Green beetle season

Japanese beetle season is once again upon us. Green June beetle season is once again upon us. These have become annual events and I’ll just tell you up front, they’re not going to go away and the numbers of the little marauders will likely increase in the years to come!
Animalsisanti-chisagocountystar.com

Japanese Beetles are back

When Japanese Beetles started appearing in Minnesota in 1968, I felt lucky and relieved that we hadn’t seen any at all this far north. And it went that way for several years - until it didn’t. And, I thought we might just escape the surge when they were first noticed in large numbers in the Twin Cities several years later. Obviously, I was dead wrong.
AgriculturePost Register

War on Weeds: Povertyweed

Povertyweed or sumpweed (Iva axillaris) is a native, creeping/spreading perennial. It thrives in harsh environments and alkaline soils. The presence of povertyweed can be an indication of poor land management, although it will also infest land that is well-maintained. The gray-green leaves are simple, opposite at the base, and alternate...
AgricultureBrookings Register

Summer harvest and care of raspberries

Easy care raspberries are high in fiber and Vitamin C, making them a healthy snack as well as delicious in jams, jellies, and desserts. Enjoy the best flavor and reduce pest problems with proper harvesting and summer care. Pick raspberries when the fruit is firm but soft, deeply colored, and...
AnimalsDaily Record

Japanese beetles: Little beetles with big appetites

This past week I have been asked several questions regarding Japanese beetles. Typically, Japanese beetles emerge around the last week in June. This year, earlier emergence can be attributed to our warmer than average temperatures that are causing growing degree days (GDD) to be accumulated at a quicker rate than most years.
AnimalsKIMA TV

What pairs well with beetle? Startups looking to make bugs tasty

LONDON (AP) — Tiziana Di Costanzo makes pizza dough from scratch, mixing together flour, yeast, a pinch of salt, a dash of olive oil and something a bit more unusual — ground acheta domesticus, better known as cricket powder. Di Costanzo is an edible insect entrepreneur who holds cricket and...
Animalsvineyardgazette.com

Beetle Babies

The point in question was at the end of a surprisingly long appendage emerging from the underside of a surprisingly large beetle. Could the beetle have been dragging some debris along? Or was it a weapon-like accessory for protection? Or was it something else?. It was something else. A broad-necked...
Animalshomegrowniowan.com

Where have all the beetles gone

As usual, my first sighting of a Japanese beetle — on June 24 this year — coincided with the ripening of my raspberries, one of their favorite foods. Iowa has coped with this voracious invasive species since it was first recorded in the state in 1994, but at least in my backyard, 2021 is proving to be an anomaly.
Food & DrinksRutland Herald

UVMExt: Raspberry freezer jam

Is there anything as delicious as a sun-warmed raspberry plucked from the bush and popped into your mouth?. The flip side of this simple summer pleasure is how fragile your freshly picked raspberries are and how quick to spoil. Fortunately, raspberries freeze well and are a tasty addition to baked goods, smoothies or yogurt. Another tasty option is freezer jam. Because the berries are not cooked, the flavor is distinctly fresh.
Animalsclemson.edu

Eastern Hercules Beetles

The eastern Hercules beetle is one of the largest and heaviest insects in the U.S. In South Carolina, there is only one Hercules beetle species, Dynastes tityus. These insects are a type of beetle in the family Scarabaeidae – the same family as June beetles, Japanese beetles, and dung beetles.
Recipesitalianchoco.com

Chocolate Raspberry Biscuit Cake

This chocolate raspberry biscuit cake is so simple and easy to prepare and very enjoyable! If you like the combination of chocolate and berries, then this biscuit cake is the perfect dessert for you! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 250 grams pack digestive biscuits. 150 grams’ dark chocolate, broken into...
AnimalsUniversity of Florida

Befriend the Beetle!

Sending sinuous tendrils forth, the air potato vine (Dioscorea bulblifera) can grow as much as 8 inches each day during our summer growing season. This invasive vine, considered one of the most aggressive invasive plants in Florida, can be found in natural areas, disturbed areas and in residential neighborhoods. Management.
AnimalsWicked Local

THE ADDICTED GARDENER: An unwelcome visitor visits the pond

Thunderstorms. Debilitating heat. The super-proliferation of weeds. Turkeys strutting down the street, shading themselves in the wild kingdom daily. And a young, disoriented deer sprinting through the neighborhood. So much has happened this week, not the least of which was a visit by a great blue heron. Great blue herons...
GardeningPost Register

Lawn substitutes for problem areas

Question: I have two problem areas in my lawn. The grass is thin and grows poorly under a large tree. I also have a sloping area which is difficult to mow. What could I grow in these two areas that would be better than grass?. Answer: There are suitable ground...
RecipesTelegraph

Fresh raspberry lemonade recipe

This is good to make, especially if there are going to be children among the party. Pure, intense raspberry joy. Toss the raspberries in a bowl with four tablespoons of the sugar. Leave for one hour. Purée the raspberries with the rest of the sugar in a food processor (not...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Taste Of Home

How to Cook Corn on the Cob in the Microwave

Few things compare to corn on the cob, especially when you know how to pick the best sweet corn. For those who want to get their corn fix without waiting for corn to boil in a big pot or putting it on the grill, there’s another clever method. If you’re...
Recipesknuj.net

Raspberry-Rhubarb Slab Pie

If you are looking for a way to feed pie to a crowd without preparing multiple pies, a slab pie is your answer. Slab pies are made in jelly roll pans or large sheet pans. These large pies are cut into squares instead of wedges, making them easy to slice and serve, while still tasting like the pies you know and love.

Comments / 0

Community Policy