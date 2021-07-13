Cancel
Riverside County, CA

Media's framing of disease may lead to AAPI discrimination

By J.D. Warren
ucr.edu
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDescribing diseases as originating from animals foreign to the Western diet serves to boost stereotypes of Asian culture and increase discrimination, according to new research from UC Riverside, Texas Tech, and Texas A&M. Early in the COVID-19 outbreak, media reports identified its origin as meat and seafood markets in Wuhan,...

