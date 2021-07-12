Local student competes in national leadership forum
A Morganton student recently participated in a national science, technology, engineering and math leadership forum after being nominated by his teachers. Corbin Singleton, a New Dimensions Charter School student, from Morganton, was chosen to join middle school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum: Explore STEM. The event took place in Greensboro.morganton.com
