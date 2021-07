You can now see Shakespearean plays all across Indiana this summer! This is thanks to the Brown Box Theatre project who has now added new dates to their tour. Margaret Clark, who plays Beatrice in Much Ado About Nothing, joined us on Indy Style to preview the July performances. Margaret is originally from Toledo, OH, and returns to Brown Box for her sixth show. Her previous credits include Taming of the Shrew, Hamlet, The Hotel Nepenthe, and Rosalind in As You Like It. Other local credits include Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead, Romeo and Juliet (Huntington Theatre), Henry V (Actor’s Shakespeare Project), and The Three Musketeers (GBSC/Front Porch).