Group Of Oklahomans Ask State Supreme Court To Resume Federal Unemployment Programs Halted By Stitt
A group of 10 Oklahomans is asking the state Supreme Court to order Gov. Kevin Stitt to resume unemployment benefits aimed at those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In a brief filed Monday, attorney Mark Hammons argues Stitt did not have the authority to stop offering four federal unemployment programs after June 26 through an executive order, and is asking the state’s high court to order the state to resume offering the benefits.www.newson6.com
