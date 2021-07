The recent assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse has brought attention to the murky world of mercenaries, especially those from Colombia. Haitian authorities say 26 Colombian mercenaries were involved in the July 7 murder of Moïse, with 18 arrested, three killed after the assassination, and five still on the run. Most, if not all, of the mercenaries were former members of the Colombian military, the Los Angeles Times reports.