When Ron Francis steps up to the podium and announces his team, there are going to be some things that have fallen into place perfectly, and others that have not. Today we're going to take a break from reality and imagine what the Kraken roster could be if everything goes right for the Seattle Kraken. Before anyone jumps to their keyboards to tell me that I'm an idiot or that_____ would never not be protected... relax. I have no big news to share today regarding the Kraken but I wanted to give everyone something fun to read. Don't take this seriously.