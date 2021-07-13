Cancel
New Kent County, VA

1000 Oakbow Ct, New Kent, VA 23124

Richmond.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Chance! Welcome to The Oaks at New Kent - New Kent's lowest-priced community featuring single-family homes with 4+ beds, 2-car garages & up to ½ acre lots. The Birch single-family home offers space and style. Enter through the 2-car garage or foyer and find a light-filled, airy floor plan. The great room flows into the dinette and kitchen area so you never miss a moment with friends or family around the island. Upstairs, the generous space continues, with a broad stairway that leads to an open landing, 3 bedrooms with ample closet space and a full bath. The luxurious owner’s suite, with its walk-in closet and dual vanity bath, keeps you connected to the rest of the home while providing peaceful privacy. Discover all the benefits of The Birch.

