The Holy Cross rising junior — who is a member at Kernwood Country Club — started things off on a positive note with a birdie on the first hole, then followed it up with a birdie on the fifth hole before a bogey on the seventh caused him to make the turn in 34 strokes. He then went on to play a nearly-perfect back nine, making birdies on the 10th, 12th, 13th and 16th holes to come home in 33 and punch his ticket to the match play portion of the tournament.