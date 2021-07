MENDOTA – The Mendota Police Department is giving the public the opportunity to purchase some unclaimed bicycles on Friday. Beginning at 8 am and ending at 4 pm, the Mendota Police Department will have dozens of unclaimed bicycles available for display behind the police department and adjacent to the alley. Officials say each bicycle will be tagged with a number and if you’re interested in the bike, you may purchase it for any donation you see fit. Payments should be made at the front desk of the police department. Interested persons should be aware that all bikes are in “as is” condition and are rated poor to fair. All donations will be applied to the Mendota Police Department K9 program.