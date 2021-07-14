Cancel
Workout-Focused Kombuchas

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 10 days ago

Nova Easy Kombucha is launching a new range of refreshments targeted at athletes looking to incorporate the probiotic beverage into their lifestyle in functional ways. The drinks come in the form of the POWER and RECOVERY kombuchas that are focused on offering support pre and post-workout, respectively. The non-alcoholic kombuchas are positioned to help offer a range of benefits for athletes looking to naturally enhance their performance and recovery.

#Sugar
Community Policy