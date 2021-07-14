Workout-Focused Kombuchas

The 'Inclusivitea' kettle has been designed by Nick Fitzpatrick as a kitchen countertop solution that would enable differently abled individuals to maintain their lifestyle with less challenges. The kettle is paired with wooden handles that stick out of the main water reservoir in the top to allow for two-handed carrying and to make easier for the user to dock into place. The brewed tea could then be accessed by simply pressing a built-in button on the bottom of kettle to eliminate the need to pick up and pour it, further alleviating the potential for dangerous spills.