Iowa Capitol Digest, Tuesday, July 13

By Gazette Des Moins Bureau
nonpareilonline.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Tuesday, July 13, 2021:. UNISEX TOILETS: A legislative panel let stand a rule change to remove the requirement for bars and restaurants with seating for 50 or more patrons to have separate men’s and women’s toilets. The proposed rule...

