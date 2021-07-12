Cancel
Cannes 2021 Red Carpet: Timothée Chalamet, Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, Spike Lee, and More (Photos)

By Zack Sharf, @zsharf
Indiewire
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Cannes Film Festival is officially underway in France, and with it comes the first round of red carpet photos. The 74th edition of the legendary festival kicked off with an official photocall for the 2021 competition jury. Spike Lee is serving as the president of the jury this year. The “BlacKkKlansman” Oscar winner is accompanied on the jury by director Mati Diop, singer-songwriter Mylène Farmer, actress-director Maggie Gyllenhaal, writer-director Jessica Hausner, actress-director Mélanie Laurent, writer-director Kleber Mendonça Filho, actor Tahar Rahim, and actor Song Kang-ho. The Jury will unveil its list of winners Saturday, July 17 during the Cannes Closing Ceremony.

