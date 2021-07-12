Cannes 2021 Red Carpet: Timothée Chalamet, Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, Spike Lee, and More (Photos)

If you’re looking for a movie that can fill this lengthy void of time where there are no Star Wars movies, the Warner Bros. film Dune may be what you’re looking for. The new version of this film, directed by Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Blade Runner 2049), features a star-studded cast, and Warner Bros. released a brand new official trailer for the upcoming movie today. The trailer clocks in at nearly 3 and a half minutes and tells you just about everything you need to know about the movie.