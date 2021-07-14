Kent, Littleton, Persis stand by decision to demolish church on Beach Street
Ormond Beach City Commissioner Dwight Selby and Mayor Bill Partington preferred giving residents six months to explore ways to save the 1960 building. Unswayed by 100 emails, 25 public speakers and two impassioned pleas by their colleagues, City Commissioners Troy Kent, Susan Persis and Rob Littleton stood firm in their decision, at a July 13 special meeting, to demolish the former Union Church on North Beach Street.www.ormondbeachobserver.com
