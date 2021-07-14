Police body cameras unanimously approved by Nashua board of alderman
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After Tuesday’s board of alderman meeting, Nashua has given the green light to equipping police officers with body cameras. It was a unanimous decision for Nashua’s board of alderman, voting to approve a more than $1.8 million, six-year contract to outfit the city’s police department with body cameras. Deputy police chief Kevin O’Rourke has been researching these cameras for more than a year.www.wmur.com
Comments / 3