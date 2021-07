Seeing the news about the latest spike in COVID-19 cases in Tokyo and the restrictions being placed on the Olympic Games is a sobering reminder that the pandemic is still rampant. The vaccine rollout in the US has been strong relative to the rest of the world (we still have a long way to go) and we are fortunate to be able to return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy. One of the most welcome changes is the ability for kids to gather again.