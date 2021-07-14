Temple Motel Standoff and Shootout Ends with Suspect in Custody

If you think you had a bad day, imagine being a guest at the hotel where police had to talk a guy out of his room after a shootout and standoff. Police say their gunman is 43-year-old Benjamin Troche. I found his mugshot on the Bell County Jail's inmate roster, but it's a photo from an arrest in 2013. No charges or bond information had been posted Tuesday evening, but that will surely change in the next few hours. According to the roster, he's a resident of Temple.