Passenger Vehicle Driver Skills Testing

By NRV News
NRVNews
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning July 19, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will offer passenger vehicle road skills testing at 72 customer service centers across the Commonwealth. The 38 added locations will create more than 39,000 additional road skills testing appointment opportunities for the coming 90 days of appointment availability. The easing...

