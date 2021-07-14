Passenger Vehicle Driver Skills Testing

Taking a vacation day for a road trip can be fun, except when that road trip is traveling 100 miles round trip and spending two hours on the road to take your kid to get their driving test. Unfortunately, that could be a reality for many with the changes/consolidation of the driver license testing to Elizabethtown for the counties of Nelson, Marion, Washington, LaRue, Breckinridge, Grayson and Meade. It won’t be a matter of simply taking a lunch hour to take your kid to get their driver’s license, but something that will take a half-day between the travel time and the time it actually takes to go through the testing and whatever waiting period someone will experience. With that many counties all going to one place, this could definitely be an interesting, if not frustrating, experience.