Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Wyoming by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 23:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wyoming A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN LACKAWANNA...WESTERN LUZERNE AND EASTERN WYOMING COUNTIES At 1055 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Glenwood to near Shickshinny. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Falls, Muhlenberg, Kingston, Berwick, Nanticoke, Plains, Old Forge and Pittston. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wyoming, PA
County
Wyoming County, PA
State
Wyoming State
City
Muhlenberg Township, PA
City
Shickshinny, PA
City
Scranton, PA
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
City
Luzerne, PA
City
Berwick, PA
City
Nanticoke, PA
City
Pittston, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wyoming Counties#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

Mario Batali settles harassment probe, to pay $600K to accusers

Celebrity chef Mario Batali, his business partner and their New York City restaurant company have agreed to pay $600,000 to resolve a four-year investigation by the state attorney general’s office into allegations that Batali, restaurant managers and other workers sexually harassed employees. The money will be split among at least...
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...
Orange County, CAPosted by
NBC News

'Dating Game Killer' Rodney Alcala dies at 77

Convicted serial killer Rodney Alcala, known as the 'Dating Game Killer' because of his appearance on the TV show as a bachelor contestant in 1978, has died of natural causes, California prison officials said Saturday. Alcala, 77, was condemned to death row for murdering five people, including 12-year-old Robin Samsoe...
Public HealthNBC News

Conservative radio host, former vaccine skeptic ill with Covid-19

A conservative radio host in Tennessee who expressed skepticism about Covid-19 vaccines and was unvaccinated is hospitalized in critical care with the disease, his station announced Friday. Phil Valentine, who hosts a show bearing his name on WWTN-FM in Nashville, contracted the coronavirus a little more than a week ago...

Comments / 0

Community Policy