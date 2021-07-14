Special Weather Statement issued for Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 23:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wyoming A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN LACKAWANNA...WESTERN LUZERNE AND EASTERN WYOMING COUNTIES At 1055 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Glenwood to near Shickshinny. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Falls, Muhlenberg, Kingston, Berwick, Nanticoke, Plains, Old Forge and Pittston. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.