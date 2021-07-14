Cancel
Carthage, TX

TBD NW Loop @ CR 201

 11 days ago

$495,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY MLS #: 20213820. Great commercial property or residential development potential! Located on the Loop between Hwy 149 and Hwy 59 N. 3.5 acres of commercial road frontage with commercial driveway entrance on Loop 436. Acreage is fenced and includes an open pasture surrounded by trees with a creek that runs throughout the property. Established trees towards back of property have profit potential. Call today to walk this gorgeous acreage!

Carthage, TX
Texas Business
Texas Real Estate
