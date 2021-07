The 2021 Summer Olympics are right around the corner. Some events have already started but the opening ceremony is slated to go off on Friday. Despite some concerns in Tokyo, the Olympics are something we can all look forward to as we still battle the Covid-19 pandemic. American Football is not an event in the Olympics, because if it were, Team USA would win every game by 300 points. So without Football as an option, what sports would some Saints players be likely to compete in if they never took to football? Let’s start with an event nearly as old as Tom Brady, the Marathon.