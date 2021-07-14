Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Death toll in Chinese hotel collapse raised to 17; 23 freed

Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02UFRL_0aw9zTFV00

BEIJING — (AP) — The death toll in the collapse of a hotel in eastern China was raised to 17 Wednesday as authorities ended the search and rescue mission.

The city of Suzhou said on its social media feed that 23 people had been pulled alive from the rubble of the Kaiyuan Hotel, which collapsed on Tuesday afternoon.

Rescuers used cranes, ladders, metal cutters and search dogs to look for survivors. Twenty-three people had been trapped.

Most of those killed were hotel guests.

More than 600 people including earthquake rescue teams and 120 vehicles were been mobilized for the operation. Suzhou city is in Jiangsu province near Shanghai.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
40K+
Followers
57K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Beijing#Earthquake#23 People#Shanghai#Accident#Chinese#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earthquakes
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
World
News Break
Cars
Country
China
Related
Florida StatePosted by
newschain

Death toll in Florida building collapse rises to 95

The death toll in the Miami-area condominium building collapse climbed to 95 on Tuesday as crews worked for a 20th day to find victims in the rubble. Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 14 people remained unaccounted for in the June 24 collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside.
EnvironmentPosted by
PBS NewsHour

China’s Zhengzhou begins cleanup after deadly storms

BEIJING (AP) — Residents of the storm-ravaged central Chinese city of Zhengzhou on Thursday were shoveling mud from their homes and hauling away wrecked cars and piles of destroyed belongings following floods that killed at least 33 people in the city and surrounding areas. Rains continued to pound parts of...
Surfside, FLcbs12.com

Death toll climbs to 86 in Surfside condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (CBS12) — The death toll in the Surfside condo collapse climbed to 86 on Saturday as crews recovered seven additional bodies from the rubble. It is Day 17 of the recovery effort. The 12-story building collapsed two weeks ago. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 43 people...
AccidentsTelegraph

Man in central China survives 3 days in flooded garage

ZHENGZHOU, China (AP) — A man in central China was rescued after spending three days trapped in a flooded underground garage following torrential rains, while at least four bodies were found after a traffic tunnel was drained, a news report said Saturday. The death toll rose to 58 after record...
Texas StatePosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Death toll from Texas cold snap in February rises to 210

AUSTIN, Texas — The death toll from the Feb. 14 cold snap in Texas and the ensuing collapse of the state’s electric power grid has risen to 210, officials said. The Texas Department of State Health Services added 59 storm-related fatalities to its totals Tuesday. It was the first update of the data from the cold wave since late April, The Dallas Morning News reported.
RelationshipsPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Chinese parents, abducted son reunited after 24 years

BANGKOK — (AP) — After 24 years of heartache and searching, a Chinese couple were reunited with their son who was abducted as a toddler outside their front gate. Guo Gangtang and his wife, Zhang Wenge, hugged their 26-year-old son with tears in their eyes Sunday at a reunion organized by police in their hometown of Liaocheng in the eastern province of Shandong, according to a video recording released by police.
Public HealthPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

The Latest: Surgeon General: Virus booster shots 'possible'

WASHINGTON — The nation’s top doctor says it’s “certainly possible” that Americans eventually will be advised to get a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told CNN that no decision had been made yet after a meeting Monday with Pfizer to discuss its request for approval of a third shot of its coronavirus vaccine. He added as officials make their assessments, “what we’re really looking for is clear evidence that immunity is waning,” such as breakthrough infections in the vaccinated population. He says that may trigger a recommendation for booster shots.
ChinaPosted by
The Associated Press

China moves residents out of flooded areas, drains tunnels

BEIJING (AP) — Rescuers used bulldozers and rubber boats to move residents out of flooded neighborhoods in central China on Saturday after torrential rains killed at least 56 people. In Zhengzhou, a city of 12 million people, government crews armed with industrial pumps finished draining water from a major traffic...
Travelnewsnet5

Man with coronavirus disguises as wife on Indonesian flight

TERNATE, Indonesia (AP) — An Indonesian man with the coronavirus has boarded a domestic flight disguised as his wife, wearing a niqab covering his face and carrying fake IDs and a negative PCR test result. But the cover didn't last long. Police say a flight attendant aboard a Citilink plane...
TrafficPosted by
Forbes

Crazy Fast New Maglev Train Is Now Ready To Fly In China

Actually, it’s more like floating. A new maglev train capable of traveling at 600 kilometers per hour (373 miles per hour) was shown rolling off the production line by Chinese state-supported media on Wednesday. The super sleek cars don’t actually contact the rails below them, but just barely levitate above...
Accidents850wftl.com

20 found dead on boat

Officials are reporting that 20 people have been found dead on a boat floating near Grand Turk island. The discovery was made Thursday morning by fishermen who noticed the boat drifting about a mile off from the island. According to the marine branch of the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands...
Public Healthfox40jackson.com

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country’s recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren’t sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Accidentstalesbuzz.com

Woman Leaps To Death In Front Of Boyfriend After Misreading Bungee Jumping Signal

What a nightmare for everyone involved. A young woman is dead after the tiniest of mistakes while engaging in the death-defying sport of bungee jumping. Yecenia Morales was prepping for her first ever bungee jump with her boyfriend — the couple were both about to jump off a bridge in Amaga, Colombia — when tragedy struck. Morales’ boyfriend was next in line, in what reportedly would have been the 90th jump of the day. After his cord was attached and secured, staff from Sky Bungee Jumping gave him the signal to jump.

Comments / 1

Community Policy