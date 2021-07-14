Cancel
Public Safety

OH: NURSES AIDE ACCUSED OF SEX ASSAULTING PATIENT

Cover picture for the articleOH nurse's aide charged with sexually assaulting woman with dementia.

Putnam County, FLDaily News

Man accused of assault, damaging truck

HOLLISTER – Deputies arrested a man Tuesday evening after he was reported to have used a myriad of items to break through a truck windshield, barely missing the two people inside. The Putnam County…
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

‘It was a necessary sacrifice’: 5-year-old girl dies after mother locks her and younger sister in bedroom over 100 degrees

A 5-year-old girl died after her mother allegedly locked her and her younger sister in a room with a temperature above 100 degrees. According to 8 News Now Las Vegas, a friend of 23-year-old Kemaya Taylor contacted police on June 16 with concerns about vague suicidal threats made by her friend. Police went to Taylor’s home, but did not locate her. Detectives were later able to access the home in the Silverado Ranch area of Las Vegas on June 28, when they made contact with Taylor, who was reportedly showing signs of mental illness.
ProtestsPosted by
Daily Mail

Ex-Army Ranger who joined Capitol riot is ordered to remain in jail until trial because he's 'too dangerous' as judge slams him for using his military training to help organize MAGA mob

A former Army Ranger turned substitute teacher who joined the Capitol rioters on January 6 has been ordered to remain in jail until his trial after a federal judge deemed him too dangerous to be released. Robert Morss, of Pittsburgh, was slammed by the judge for using his military training...
Public Safetyaugustacrime.com

Hephzibah Man Accused of Raping Daughter 635 Times!

A Hephzibah man has been captured on charges that he raped his daughter 635 times, according to a sheriff’s report. Nicholas Alexander Mims, 46, was captured almost immediately Wednesday after news spread that he was wanted for sexually abusing his daughter from the age of 16. According to a report,...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

‘What did I do?’: 75-year-old suddenly tasered by police while in his underwear

A 75-year-old man suffered a stroke and a burst appendix after he was tasered by police in Idaho Springs, Colorado, while he was in his underwear.Michael Clark allegedly answered the door of his apartment on 30 May to Nicholas Hanning and another officer from the Idaho Springs Police Department, when they ordered him to drop a sword-like weapon. Mr Clark, who will reportedly file a lawsuit against the police department in the coming days, put the item on a shelf behind him, and told the officers he would not get on the ground, after they ordered him to...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Michigan man, 56, sentenced to four years for using a prosthetic mask to disguise himself as a frail elderly man and steal $125k from 300 VIP gamblers

A Michigan man was sentenced to four years in federal prison Thursday for stealing $125,740 from 300 VIP gamblers in Michigan and Kansas while using elaborate disguises to pass as an elderly man - and sometimes a woman. John Christopher Colletti, 56, wore full prosthetic face masks, hats, glasses, surgical...
Zachary, LAtoofab.com

Louisiana Dad Shot Dead by 17-Year-Old Boy He Caught Climbing Into Teen Daughter's Bedroom: Police

He did not approve of his 14-year-old's boyfriend. A Louisiana father was shot dead after confronting his teenage daughter's boyfriend in her bedroom, per police. Dezmon Hamilton, 34, died of multiple gunshot wounds at his home in Zachary, Louisiana around 8 AM Monday morning, after catching 17-year-old Nicholas Mcquirter climbing in through the 14-year-old's window, police said.

