Whorton, Sue

Ms. Sue Glow Whorton, age 79, of Cave Spring, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at a local hospital. Ms. Whorton was born in Centre, Alabama on January 21, 1942, daughter of the late Porter Hugh Whorton and the late Josie Osborne Whorton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Larry Eugene Wood, and by a daughter, Melissa Wood. Prior to becoming disabled, Ms. Whorton worked as a personal caregiver. Survivors include four children, Kenneth Wood, Susan Gurung, Angela Sandoval, and Bobby Wood; two sisters, Linda Sanford and Louise Whorton; 13 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. In accordance with her wishes, Ms. Whorton will be cremated. The family will hold a private service at a later date. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.