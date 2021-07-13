Cancel
Rome, GA

McDurmont, Martha

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Martha Ellen McDurmont, age 88, formerly of Rome, GA, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, in Owens Crossroad, AL. A native of Rome and Floyd County, Mrs. McDurmont was born on July 25, 1932. She had worked for several companies in the area as a bookkeeper. Mrs. McDurmont was a member of Calvary Baptist and a longtime member of Sherwood Forest Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in her flower garden and was always doing research on family genealogy. Mrs. McDurmont adored her grandsons, and they were always eager to visit and spend time with her. She was married to George Rudolph "Rudy" McDurmont and he preceded her in death on March 11, 2016. Mrs. McDurmont is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Ellen and Buck Seward, and Alison and Andy Campbell; three grandsons, Dane Seward and his wife, Casey, Thomas Campbell and Ross Campbell. Funeral services for Mrs. McDurmont will be Thursday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. at Salmon Funeral Home with Rev. Mikel Garrett officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery. Mrs. McDermont's family will receive friends at Salmon Funeral Home on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until the service hour. Pallbearers will include Buck Seward, Andy Campbell, Ross Campbell, Thomas Campbell and Bobby Ray. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Martha Ellen McDurmont.

