John H. “Jack” Jones, a 36-year veteran of the Lombard Fire Department, passed away on Monday, June 28. He served as a volunteer firefighter and chief, and then as Lombard’s first paid fire chief, after which he served as deputy chief. Here, he is pictured shortly before his death, next to a plaque at Fire Station 45 (headquarters), 50 E. St. Charles Road. The building was dedicated to him after he retired in 1993.