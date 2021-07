Gov. Greg Abbott on July 7 unveiled the agenda items for the special session of the Texas Legislature that is scheduled to continue through Aug. 6. The Lubbock Chamber was hopeful to see key items included in the special session that were not addressed in the regular session prior to Sine Die. The Chamber signed onto a joint letter with the Texas Association of Business and several other stakeholders requesting that Governor Abbott place Chapter 313 renewal and SB 14 on the special session agenda, but neither was included.