The second match between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Francisco Giants will be held at Oracle Park in SF, California on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 9:05 PM EDT. The Pirates are 1-4 in their last five games this season. Pittsburgh was swept by the Diamondbacks in its previous series but the team bounced back last Friday against the Giants following a 6-4 victory. The Pirates increased their record to 37-60 on the year and they are currently ranked last in the NL Central standings.