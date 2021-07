You’ve probably heard about the “Predators Way” recently. If you follow the Nashville Predators, you’re probably familiar with the term. Even if you don’t keep an active eye on the team, you may be aware of those two words. In essence, it’s a mindset. It’s the way the Predators want to play. It’s the identity they want to have. It comes up when players, coaches and front office staff describe their keys to winning and it’s also uttered after tough losses as something they lacked.