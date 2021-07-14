Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

United Airlines to purchase 100 electric planes from Heart Aerospace

By Lucas Manfredi
fox7austin.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - United Airlines is placing a new bet on electric air travel as part of its goal to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions 100% by 2050. The company's investment arm, United Airlines Ventures (UAV), as well as its partners Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV) and Mesa Airlines, have announced a new investment in Gothenburg, Sweden–based electric aircraft startup Heart Aerospace, which will fast track the development of its ES-19 electric aircraft to begin commercial service by 2026.

www.fox7austin.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Aircraft#Mesa Airlines#Heart Aerospace#United Airlines Ventures#Bev#Fox Business#Purdue University Airport#Uav#Overture#Boom Supersonic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Industry
Country
Sweden
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
United Airlines
Country
Germany
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Aerospace & Defenseexecutivetraveller.com

Vistara pushes back Boeing 787, Airbus A320neo deliveries to 2022

Singapore Airlines’ Indian joint venture expects the last four Dreamliners from its Boeing order to arrive by October 2022, a delay of up to seven months as the U.S. planemaker addresses flaws with the jet and the pandemic weighs on air travel. Vistara, which Singapore Airlines jointly owns with conglomerate...
LifestylePosted by
FOX2Now

How to limit costly airline seat selection fees

(NerdWallet) – Airlines always seem to have one more trick up their sleeves for adding fees to the cost of airfare. Anyone who has flown in the past few years knows that some airlines now charge for basics, like carry-on bags and a printed boarding ticket. Yet one sneaky charge is often ignored by even savvy travelers: seat selection fees.
Aerospace & Defenseairwaysmag.com

United Airlines, EasyJet: Final Report on Potential Runway Collision

MIAMI – The Bureau d’Enquêtes et Analyses (BEA) has issued its final report on the near-collision incident between United Airlines (UA) and EasyJet Austria (EC) aircraft. The near-miss incident happened on July 20, 2020, at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport (CDG), between UA flight 57, a Boeing 787, registration N16009, and an EC Airbus A320 registered under OE-IJF.
LifestylePosted by
IBTimes

Best Airlines To Fly 2021: Where They Rank On Price, Fees, Cancellations

With Americans returning to the skies and finally starting to travel again after a year of restrictions, the normal hassles of air travel have also come back. Between rowdy passengers, delays in flights and sky-rocketing ticket costs, those taking a flight have already found reasons to remember why they may not have enjoyed flying in the first place.
Lifestyleliveandletsfly.com

United Airlines Warns Of Trouble Brewing At Newark Airport

United Airlines is warning that runway construction plus a failure of JetBlue to cap flights is hurting operations at Newark Liberty International Airport and already leading to delays and cancellations. United Warns Of Delays + Cancellations At Newark Airport. United Airlines held an employee town hall on Wednesday in which...
Economysimpleflying.com

US Airlines Have Seen No Impact From Variants – Will It Change?

The recent talk of the world the last few weeks has been the Delta variant. US airlines have generally seen no impact from the variant on bookings and continue to plan for the recovery. While airlines are still watching it closely, most are not currently concerned about the variant upending plans. While previous upticks in cases have caused airlines to pull back on bookings, the recent increase in cases does not appear to be taking a toll on travelers’ plans to get onboard a plane.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

E-4B “Doomsday Plane” Just Made A Highly Unusual Visit To Secretive Tonopah Test Range Airport

Seldom, if ever, do E-4Bs visit Tonopah Test Range Airport in Nevada and, in this case, the Secretary of Defense might have been onboard. In a highly unusual move, one of the U.S. Air Force’s E-4B Nightwatch aircraft, also known as National Airborne Operations Centers, or NAOCs, touched down today at Tonopah Test Range Airport (TTR), one of the most famous secretive aircraft operating locations in the United States, only surpassed by nearby Area 51. What might have triggered this highly unusual visit is puzzling, to say the least, but it seems it could (me must stress could)have been related to a possible visit to the facility by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III.
IndustryPosted by
BoardingArea

United Airlines Extends Global Services Status For All Members

United Airlines is extending the status of its top-tier Global Services members for another year with no strings attached. In an email that went out to members this morning from Luc Bondar, the President of MileagePlus, United announced it would extend the status of Global Services members through January 21, 2023.
Lifestylefrommers.com

Wait, a New Ranking Says the Best U.S. Airline Is . . . United?!

Lately, United Airlines has been experiencing something unusual for the Chicago-based company: good publicity. Just this week, United ranked higher than any other U.S. airline on the annual list of the world's top 20 carriers compiled by AirlineRatings.com. Based on an assessment measuring safety, passenger reviews, and tech innovation, Qatar...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

The Largest Aircraft Orders Of All Time

Very large aircraft orders are not something we are seeing much of with the slowdown in aviation in 2020 and 2021; hopefully, we will again soon. But looking back, there have been some massive orders placed. Such deals are very important for manufacturers, providing not just funding security but also boosting models’ reputation. We look at some of the largest such orders (by value or size) in past years.
Aerospace & DefenseFlying Magazine

Surf Air Mobility to Purchase as Many as 150 Cessna Grand Caravan EXs

Textron Aviation today announced in a news release that Surf Air Mobility Inc., has signed a purchase agreement for up to 150 Cessna Grand Caravan EX single-engine turboprop aircraft, with an initial fleet order of 100 aircraft and an option for 50 more. The order is part of an exclusive relationship between the two companies supporting Surf Air Mobility’s development of an electrified Cessna Grand Caravan,, beginning with a hybrid electric aircraft powered by Surf Air Mobility’s proprietary powertrain technology.
Aerospace & Defenseftnnews.com

Air Canada Returns to Vienna Airport

Starting today, 22 July 2021, Air Canada will once again serve Vienna Airport, operating three weekly flights connecting Vienna with the Canadian metropolis of Toronto. The airline will deploy a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on this route. Further destinations in North America can be reached from Toronto on the Air Canada route network. Canada is once again opening its borders for European travelers effective 7 September 2021. As of this date fully vaccinated people from Europe will be allowed again to enter the country.
Gas PriceStreetInsider.com

United Airlines (UAL) Tops Q2 EPS by 32c, Offers Outlook

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) reported Q2 EPS of ($3.91), $0.32 better than the analyst estimate of ($4.23). Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion.
Industryfreightwaves.com

United Airlines ditches cargo-only flights as passengers return

United Airlines has mostly phased out use of jets for dedicated cargo service, returning them to full-time passenger operation as long-haul travel demand rapidly snaps back from the COVID plunge, Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Nocella said Wednesday. The temporary freighters were a big reason that United’s cargo revenue shot up...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Airbus A220 Gets First Russian Customer With Azimuth Airlines

ZHUKOVSKY, Russia—The Airbus A220 crossover narrowbody jet has secured its first Russian order. Azimuth Airlines announced on July 23 at the MAKS 2021 air show that it had signed a contract for six A220-300s with Air Lease Corporation. The deliveries are expected to start in mid-2020 and will last... Subscription...

Comments / 0

Community Policy