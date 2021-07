It was July of 1880 and little MaryEllen Corcoran, having just turned 12 years old, had taken the long trip from San Francisco to Calistoga to visit her Auntie Mae, her mother’s sister. She felt very gown up. As the train pulled into the depot, MaryEllen looked out the window and saw Auntie Mae waiting for her, she knew she was in for an adventure. That always happened with Auntie Mae.