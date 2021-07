Some members of the St. Louis County Council plan to try to overturn County Executive Sam Page's decision to reinstate a mask mandate when the council meets Tuesday. Page and St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said Monday that everyone age 5 and older must wear a mask in indoor public places, even if they have received the COVID-19 vaccine. The mandates imposed by the two Democrats come as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread across the state and region.