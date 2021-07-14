Cancel
Two Wimbledon matches under Investigation

baltimorenews.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon [UK], July 14 (ANI): At least two matches that took place at Wimbledon 2021 are being investigated for potential match-fixing following irregular betting patterns. As per Die Welt, they have obtained information of 'possible manipulations' which may have occurred at the Grand Slam involving one singles match and one in the doubles. It is also understood that several betting firms have reported those matches due to a series of abnormal bets that were made. Although the exact details of the bets being waged are not clear at present.

Wimbledon
Tennisjack1065.com

Tennis-Two Wimbledon matches probed for ‘possible irregular betting patterns’

(Reuters) – The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said it is investigating two matches from this month’s Wimbledon Grand Slam after bookmakers flagged “possible irregular betting patterns”. “Two alerts (were) provided to us during the Championships from the betting industry indicating possible irregular betting patterns,” an ITIA spokesperson told Reuters.
Tennistennishead.net

Shapovalov reveals Djokovic post match Wimbledon locker room comments

Denis Shapovalov was consoled in the locker room by his conqueror and World No 1 Novak Djokovic following his heartbreaking semi-final defeat at Wimbledon. The Canadian played his part in an epic encounter, though his failure to convert 10 of his 11 break point opportunities resulted in a 7-6(3) 7-5 7-5 defeat to Djokovic.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Two-Faced Investor joins Hearthstone’s United in Stormwind expansion

The cards are piling high for Hearthstone’s United in Stormwind expansion. The latest card to join the game is Two-Faced Investor, a Neutral three-cost minion with two attack and four health. It reads “At the end of your turn, reduce the cost of a card in your hand by (1). (50 percent chance to increase).”
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Olympics swimmer ‘disappointed’ by restrictions forcing athletes to leave nursing infants at home

Spanish synchronised swimmer and Olympic silver medalist Ona Carbonell has expressed her “disappointment and disillusionment” in the Olympic Games’ “organising entities” for enforcing restrictions so strict that breastfeeding athletes are forced to leave their infants at home.The 31-year-old athlete, who is still nursing her own son Kai, took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, revealing that she will indeed be forced to travel to Tokyo without her son as it’s completely impractical considering the strict regulations.“Despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied...
TennisPosted by
newschain

Naomi Osaka’s opening Olympic tennis match removed from Saturday schedule

Naomi Osaka’s first-round match at the Olympic tennis tournament was removed from the schedule for Saturday less than 24 hours before it was due to be played. The four-time grand slam champion is making a return to action after taking an eight-week break for mental health reasons, withdrawing from the French Open and missing Wimbledon altogether.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Jordan Chiles’s mother goes to prison on day US gymnast competes for Tokyo gold

US Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles’s mother will enter prison on the same day that her daughter competes for gold at the Tokyo Games.Gina Chiles will start a one year and one day prison sentence as the women’s team is expected to compete in the Olympics final.The 20-year-old Oregon-born gymnast is competing in her first Games and is part of the four-person artistic gymnastics team.Her mother, Gina Chiles, pleaded guilty to stealing from clients and spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on personal expenses through her property management company, Inspire Vision Property Management LLC.She pleaded guilty to one count of...
BasketballPosted by
The Associated Press

Bird sees no hypocrisy on US team staying for anthem

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Sue Bird sees no contradiction with the U.S. team staying on the court during the national anthem at the Olympics. It’s a change for the four-time Olympic gold medalist and her WNBA teammates. During the WNBA season players usually leave the court to raise awareness for social justice before the anthem is played at games.
SportsPosted by
Distractify

Controversial Gymnast MyKayla Skinner Set to Make Olympic Debut in Tokyo

A Reddit user recently listed the controversies surrounding MyKayla Skinner, a U.S. gymnast making her Olympics debut at the Tokyo games tomorrow, Sunday, July 25. “As someone whose been passionately following the U.S. women’s gymnastics team … I am appalled by the idea of someone such as MyKayla Skinner representing the United States at the Olympics,” user u/Dramatic_Quarter wrote, in part. “The way she conducts herself online and outside of gymnastics is an embarrassment to our country.”
Sportschessbase.com

International Chess Day in Vienna

Your key to fresh ideas, precise analyses and targeted training!. Everyone uses ChessBase, from the World Champion to the amateur next door. It is the program of choice for anyone who loves the game and wants to know more about it. Start your personal success story with ChessBase and enjoy the game even more.
Video Gamescommunitynewscorp.com

Soap opera sports and hectic races, GRID Legends presents itself at EA and Codemaster

Another big announcement from EA, with Codemaster, a new title in the GRID franchise. Soberly called GRID Legends. Revealed via a somewhat original trailer, the game remains quite mysterious and no information on handling vehicles, damage management, etc. has yet been filtered out. Since the various GRID stocks are relatively different in some respects, all speculations are possible.
FIFAdotesports.com

Is Pro Evolution eFootball free to play?

Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) and FIFA have been the two main competitors in the football genre. Despite its efforts to shake FIFA’s throne, PES always seemed to fall one step short when it came down to popularity. Konami decided to come up with a fix for that, however, and the...
gamerevolution.com

Pokemon Unite: Attack vs Special Attack differences

Pokemon Unite has a lot of hidden depth, as players might expect from a MOBA. An aspect of the game that’s causing confusion amongst some fans is the Attack vs Special Attack differences. So, what separates basic physical Attacks and Special Attacks in Pokemon Unite? Here’s an explainer on the Sp. Atk stat in the Pokemon MOBA for Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, Android, and iPhone (iOS).
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Best Zeraora Build In Pokémon UNITE

Players who install Pokémon UNITE on Switch within the first few weeks of its release will score themselves the legendary Pokémon Zeraora as a playable character for free. This electric-type legendary species is one of the most powerful and commonly played Pokémon right now. With its agile movement, powerful melee attacks, and electric abilities, Zeraora is a pick that the best players are going to want to master.

