Two Wimbledon matches under Investigation

London [UK], July 14 (ANI): At least two matches that took place at Wimbledon 2021 are being investigated for potential match-fixing following irregular betting patterns. As per Die Welt, they have obtained information of 'possible manipulations' which may have occurred at the Grand Slam involving one singles match and one in the doubles. It is also understood that several betting firms have reported those matches due to a series of abnormal bets that were made. Although the exact details of the bets being waged are not clear at present.