HARD FEELINGS (Amy Douglas + Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard) Announce Album, Share New Song “Dangerous”
HARD FEELINGS, which is the new project of New York City based singer/songwriter Amy Douglas and British producer Joe Goddard of Hot Chip, have announced their self-titled debut album and shared a new single from it, “Dangerous,” via a video for it. HARD FEELINGS is described as “an opera of sad bangers” and is due out November 5 via Domino. Check out the Katie Paul-directed video for “Dangerous,” followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.www.undertheradarmag.com
