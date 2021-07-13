HARD FEELINGS (Amy Douglas + Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard) Announce Album, Share New Song “Dangerous”

Thirty-eight-year-old music producer AJ joined the current season of “Ready to Love” because, like many singles, he realized his dating patterns weren’t moving him closer to his goal of marriage and family. The creative Scorpio says he has enjoyed a full life with many different career paths and successes, so marriage and a family were the only things missing. It was pure coincidence when asked about his worst dating experience that the girl on the other end of his story would end up as a part of the cast.