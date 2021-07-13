Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

HARD FEELINGS (Amy Douglas + Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard) Announce Album, Share New Song “Dangerous”

By Mark Redfern
undertheradarmag.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARD FEELINGS, which is the new project of New York City based singer/songwriter Amy Douglas and British producer Joe Goddard of Hot Chip, have announced their self-titled debut album and shared a new single from it, “Dangerous,” via a video for it. HARD FEELINGS is described as “an opera of sad bangers” and is due out November 5 via Domino. Check out the Katie Paul-directed video for “Dangerous,” followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

www.undertheradarmag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Róisín Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Hard Feelings#Hot Chip#Cover Art#British#Electric Lines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
Related
MusicAlternative Press

6 artists who inspired Lauren Sanderson to find her authentic self

Lauren Sanderson has always had dreams that transcended her small town. The Indiana-born, L.A.-based musician followed her passion for blending alternative, hip-hop and R&B elements and shared her aptly titled debut album, Midwest Kids Can Make It Big in 2020. Tracks such as “But I Like It,” “17” and beyond...
Musicindieisnotagenre.com

Saint Rien Shares a Brand New Song ‘Why 2’

Saint Rien just released his new song titled Why 2. The Los Angeles-based multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter has been dropping singles for quite some time now, and we cannot be any more excited for his new release. Known for his creative knack to deliver the truth, Saint Rien is definitely one to keep an eye out for. Listen to Why 2 below.
Musicindieisnotagenre.com

Premiere: Alexa Dark Has A New Video Out For Her Debut Track ‘Fade To Black And Blue’

The NYC-based artist Alexa Dark releases her new music video for the track Fade to Black and Blue. Watch the video below. The track claims a certain vibe of vintage tone—visible in the video as well—as Alexa Dark reveals her mesmerizing vocals. The alternative rock song is flouting the genre with the artist’s exceptional musical flexibility. Alexa Dark derives her inspiration from her multicultural background and diverse musical drive to create her tracks.
RetailPosted by
Pitchfork

Phew Announces New Decade Album, Shares Song: Listen

Phew, the prolific Japanese experimental artist also known as Hiromi Moritani, has announced a new album. New Decade is out October 22 via Mute—her first release for the label since 1992’s Our Likeness. The lead track is “Into the Stream.” Check out the video directed by Lisa Aoki below. According...
MusicPosted by
rolling out

Music producer and ‘Ready to Love’ bachelor AJ releases EP ‘just for women’

Thirty-eight-year-old music producer AJ joined the current season of “Ready to Love” because, like many singles, he realized his dating patterns weren’t moving him closer to his goal of marriage and family. The creative Scorpio says he has enjoyed a full life with many different career paths and successes, so marriage and a family were the only things missing. It was pure coincidence when asked about his worst dating experience that the girl on the other end of his story would end up as a part of the cast.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Billy Bragg announces new album, shares “I Will Be Your Shield”

Billy Bragg will release his 10th studio album, The Million Things That Never Happened, on October 8. The album was produced by The Magic Numbers' Romeo Stodart and Dave Izumi, and Billy's son, Jack Valero, co-wrote closing track "Ten Mysterious Photos That Can’t Be Explained." The first single off the...
Musicmxdwn.com

Magdalena Bay Announce New Album Mercurial World for October 2021 Release

Indie pop duo Magdalena Bay has announced a new studio album called Mercurial World, which is currently set for release via Luminelle on October 8. The album was recorded in the period of 18 months, as the COVID-19 pandemic prevented Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin of touring alongside Kero Kero Bonito and Yumi Zuoma last year. Magdalena Bay has also released a new single called “Chaeri,” which is accompanied by a music video directed by Luke Orlando.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Wayne Snow Shares New Single “Faceless”

Nigerian-born, Paris-raised, and Berlin-based neo-soul artist Wayne Snow has returned with his latest single “Faceless.” After emerging in 2019 as part of the thriving future soul and jazz movement with his debut album, Freedom TV, Snow is back later this year with his sophomore record, Figurine. “Faceless,” his latest release...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Tyler, the Creator Shares New “Lemonhead” Video: Watch

Tyler, the Creator has shared a new video for his track “Lemonhead.” The stylish self-directed visual sees Tyler riding a speedboat and lounging with snazzy cars amidst some mountainous fields. Watch that below. “Lemonhead” appears on Tyler’s latest album Call Me If You Get Lost, his second LP to hit...
MusicNME

Hot Chip side project Hard Feelings share ‘Dangerous’, announce self-titled debut album

Hard Feelings – the project of Hot Chip‘s Joe Goddard and New York singer Amy Douglas – have shared both a new single and details of their debut album. ‘Dangerous’, released yesterday (July 12), is the second single from the duo. It follows ‘Holding On Too Long’, which was released in May. Both songs will appear on their self-titled debut album, which is set for release on November 5.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

The Joy Formidable Share Video for New Song “Chimes”

Welsh rockers The Joy Formidable are releasing a new album, Into the Blue, on August 20 via Enci Records. Now they have shared a new single from it, “Chimes,” via a self-directed video featuring lead singer and guitarist Ritzy Bryan performing along to the song in a barn, along with an animated bird. Watch it below.
MusicPosted by
103GBF

The Hip-Hop Artists That Inspire Vexed Vocalist Megan Targett

Vexed, the up-and-coming alt-metal band from the U.K., recently dropped Culling Culture, their ferocious debut album that comes equipped with a Swiss Army knife of influences, all of which point to the future of modern extreme metal. One prevailing influence is the swagger and aggression of new age rap and hip-hop — so much so that we asked vocalist Megan Targett to go in-depth about which hip-hop vocalists inspire her on many levels.
MusicJamBase

Howlin Rain Announces New Album ‘The Dharma Wheel’ & Shares Single

Howlin Rain will release a new album, The Dharma Wheel, on October 8 via singer-songwriter and guitarist Ethan Miller’s own Silver Current Records. Miller and company also shared the title track as the lead single. Miller teamed back up with Tim Green to co-produce The Dharma Wheel. Green resumed his...
Musicklbjfm.com

Badflower share new video and announce sophomore album

Badflower released the music video for their new single, “Family’ and have also announced their sophomore album, “This Is How The Word Ends,” will arrive this September 24th. The video for “Family” contains footage of lead singer Josh Katz’s childhood projected on the walls of a white room. “Family” marks...
MusicNew Haven Register

Jungle Team Up With Bas for New Song 'Romeo'

British songwriting duo Jungle have teamed up with Dreamville rapper Bas for their latest single, “Romeo.” The feel-good hip-hop track marks the first feature collaboration for the producers. The song appears on their third album, Loving In Stereo, which arrives on August 13th via AWAL. In the accompanying video co-directed...
Rock Musicundertheradarmag.com

Wye Oak Announce “Civilian” 10th Anniversary Reissue, Share Previously Unreleased Song “Electricty”

Wye Oak (Jenn Wasner and Andy Stack) have announced Civilian + Cut All the Wires: 2009–2011, a new 10th anniversary reissue of their 2011 album Civilian plus a 12-song collection of rare and unreleased songs from the era. They have also shared one of those bonus tracks, the previously unreleased “Electricity,” which was recorded but never mixed (until now). Listen to it below, followed by the bonus album’s tracklist and the reissue’s cover art.

Comments / 0

Community Policy