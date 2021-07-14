Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Former Gladys Jung Principal Sentenced To 15 years In Prison For Enticement Of A Minor

KYUK
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Bethel elementary school principal will spend 15 years in prison for trying to entice a child to engage in sexual activity in 2019. On July 13, a U.S. District Court judge sentenced 57-year-old Christopher Carmichael in Anchorage after he pleaded guilty in February. Carmichael had faced additional charges of possession of child pornography and attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor, but those were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

www.kyuk.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Sex Abuse#Bethel Elementary School#District Court#Alaska Superior Court#Alaska Public Media#The U S Marine Corps#Facebook
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

Mario Batali settles harassment probe, to pay $600K to accusers

Celebrity chef Mario Batali, his business partner and their New York City restaurant company have agreed to pay $600,000 to resolve a four-year investigation by the state attorney general’s office into allegations that Batali, restaurant managers and other workers sexually harassed employees. The money will be split among at least...
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...
Orange County, CAPosted by
NBC News

'Dating Game Killer' Rodney Alcala dies at 77

Convicted serial killer Rodney Alcala, known as the 'Dating Game Killer' because of his appearance on the TV show as a bachelor contestant in 1978, has died of natural causes, California prison officials said Saturday. Alcala, 77, was condemned to death row for murdering five people, including 12-year-old Robin Samsoe...
Public HealthNBC News

Conservative radio host, former vaccine skeptic ill with Covid-19

A conservative radio host in Tennessee who expressed skepticism about Covid-19 vaccines and was unvaccinated is hospitalized in critical care with the disease, his station announced Friday. Phil Valentine, who hosts a show bearing his name on WWTN-FM in Nashville, contracted the coronavirus a little more than a week ago...

Comments / 0

Community Policy