Former Gladys Jung Principal Sentenced To 15 years In Prison For Enticement Of A Minor

A former Bethel elementary school principal will spend 15 years in prison for trying to entice a child to engage in sexual activity in 2019. On July 13, a U.S. District Court judge sentenced 57-year-old Christopher Carmichael in Anchorage after he pleaded guilty in February. Carmichael had faced additional charges of possession of child pornography and attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor, but those were dropped as part of a plea agreement.