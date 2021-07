Story went 2-for-5 with a solo homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's and 9-6 win over the Dodgers. Story came alive in the sixth with a solo blast to left field to make it a 4-2 ballgame. The game would end up going to extras and he led off the top of the 10th with an RBI single and later scored on Charlie Blackmon's two-run homer. Story hadn't hit a home run since the beginning of July and now sits at 12 for the year. He's slashing .245/.317/.432 with 32 extra-base hits, 45 RBI, 45 runs scored, 31:83 BB:K and is one of the top base stealers in the league with 17.