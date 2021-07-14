Ohtani earns historic win with perfect 1st
A night after setting a Home Run Derby record by launching six homers at least 500 feet, two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani showed off his power arm in the All-Star Game on Tuesday, throwing a 1-2-3 first inning and watching his fastball top out at 100.2 mph. He was rewarded with the win in the American League’s 5-2 victory at Coors Field, becoming the first player to ever start a game on the mound, bat leadoff and earn the win in the same game in NL or AL history, including the regular season, postseason and All-Star Game, per Stats by STATS.www.mlb.com
