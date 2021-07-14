Cancel
More spending money for Wild doesn't mean bigger deals for Kaprizov and Fiala

By Sarah McLellan
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wild has more flexibility this offseason after shaking up the franchise on Tuesday when it bought out the contracts for Zach Parise and Ryan Suter. But General Manager Bill Guerin said the extra room in the Wild's budget won't be shifted to new contracts for forwards Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala.

