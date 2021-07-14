More spending money for Wild doesn't mean bigger deals for Kaprizov and Fiala

The Wild would prefer to work out a medium-term contract with pending RFA winger Kevin Fiala, Michael Russo of The Athletic suggested on Daily Faceoff’s DFO Rundown (audio link). They’ve already given center Joel Eriksson Ek a max-term deal and offered one to pending RFA winger Kirill Kaprizov; they don’t have the cap room to long-term with all of them. Fiala is two years away from unrestricted free agency, so a four- or five-year deal would still buy out some UFA years but would keep the cap hit a little lower in the process. He had a $3 million average annual value on his most recent deal and could come close to doubling it this time around. Russo added that he believes Fiala’s name has been dangled as a trade chip for a top-six center, which would also explain their hesitance in working on a long-term agreement.