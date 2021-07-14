Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Toby Keith to Be Inducted Into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

By Keeli Parkey
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Toby Keith will soon become a member of a very exclusive club. According to CMT, this exclusive club is the Nashville Songwriter’s Hall of Fame. Keith’s talent as a songwriter was evident from the start of his career during the early 1990s. He made a name for himself with his 1993 hit “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.” This was the first single he released in his career and was a No. 1 single. And, what made it more impressive is that he wrote the hit song himself.

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

135K+
Followers
15K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Gill
Person
Buddy Cannon
Person
Amy Grant
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Toby Keith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songwriting#Cmt#Contemporary Christian#Brooks Dunn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Nashville, TNgospelmusic.org

6x GRAMMY Winner Amy Grant Welcome Into Nashville Songwriter’s Hall of Fame while Enthusiasm for “Heart In Motion” 30th Anniversary Continues

Nashville, TN…. July 14, 2021 – Six-time GRAMMY-winner Amy Grant just released the double disc, 30th anniversary editon of her iconic album, Heart In Motion, spending it’s first few days once again as one of the highest charting albums on the pop charts, this time on iTunes. Enthusiasm for the project is evident in a wide range of media coverage, including Billboard, USA Today, Bobby Bones, ABC Radio, CNN, CBNNews, KTLA, Apple Music’s Proud Radio and much more to come. In recent months Grant has also appeared on Good Morning America, Entertainment Tonight, Access Hollywood, Hallmark Home & Family, in FORBES, and on Delilah. Fellow artists also shared their fondness for Grant and their favorite tunes from Heart In Motion on the Gospel Music Association’s Instagram stories.
Musicallaccess.com

Toby Keith

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Show Dog Nashville’s Toby Keith will release his first album in more than five years on Friday, October 15th. “Peso In My Pocket," co-produced by Kenny Greenberg and Keith, features 10 tracks including the lead single, "Old School," plus a collaboration with Keb' Mo' on "Old Me Better" and a cover of John Prine's "Take A Look At My Heart." In addition to Keith, Keb' Mo' and Prine, songwriters on the project include Sammy Hagar, John Mellencamp, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd.
Musicnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Former Chattanoogan Kane Brown reflects on rise to country music stardom

Jul. 24—For country superstar Kane Brown, the last six years have been a blur of awards and accomplishments in a career trajectory that has taken him to the top of the Nashville music industry. Back in 2014, the then 22-year-old singer was a minor internet star with almost 50,000 followers...
CelebritiesPosted by
ABC News

Singer Luke Combs pays for funerals of 3 who died after show

BROOKLYN, Mich. -- Country singer Luke Combs is paying the funeral expenses of three young men who saw him perform at a Michigan music festival before they died from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning at a nearby campground, relatives said. “For him to reach out and do that, I don’t even...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Cousin Opened Up About the King’s Trust: ‘He Picked the People He Wanted’

For someone with an astounding level of fame, fortune, and attention, Elvis Presley was careful who he let into his high-profile life. From about 1954 to his death in 1977, Presley had a swarm of fans and media flocking to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. During his time of fame, Presley had starred in countless Hollywood films and had become one of the all-time best-selling solo artists ever.
Celebritieswkml.com

Luke Bryan Plots ‘Embassasing’ Wedding Gift For Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Luke Bryan didn’t attend the wedding of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani earlier this month (7/3), but he is brewing up a gift to give the happy couple. Luke told People, “Blake and Gwen can expect my wedding gift with the Luke Bryan touch on it. I have started my mental wedding gift soirée. I’m going to get a big box, and there will be embarrassing items in there.”
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Dennis Quaid Makes Surprise Appearance at Grand Ole Opry, Duets with Bellamy Brothers

Is there anything Dennis Quaid can’t do? Recently, the veteran actor casually performed at Nashville’s sacred Grand Ole Opry. Although Dennis Quaid has never won an Academy Award (which is shocking to us), the Parent Trap actor did get to add another Opry performance to his long list of accomplishments when he took the stage with the Bellamy Brothers over the weekend.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley Estate Posts Sly Throwback Pic of the ‘Lucky’ King

Elvis Presley had the best of everything while he was alive. After all, he was one of the most famous people in America when he was at his peak. He was nearly untouchable when it came to notoriety. At the same time, he lived a lavish life. He had a collection of luxury cars, a string of gorgeous women, and all of the fun money could buy. However, he had so much more than material things. Elvis had a close circle of friends that he loved like his own family. Additionally, he kept his actual family just as close at hand. On top of that, the King had a world full of devoted fans. He wasn’t just famous. Elvis was adored by millions.
MusicMic

Morgan Wallen's apology can't hide the racist subculture of country music

Back in February, Morgan Wallen seemed to have sufficiently ended his career after being caught by a neighbor using a racial slur in his driveway coming home from what he called "hour 72 of a 72-hour bender." Per TMZ, Wallen is heard saying to his friend's girlfriend, "take care of this “p****-ass mother******” — and then goes on to say, “take care of this p****-ass n*****." Wallen was immediately released from his label contract and country music institutions like the Academy of Country Music all scrambled to distance themselves from the singer as his music was pulled from all country music stations. Multiple country stars, like Marren Morris, spoke out against his use of the word as well. But as Morgan Wallen appeared on Good Morning America today to grovel for forgiveness months later, his inability to adequately digest his actions points to a more nefarious reality that is the "bro country" ethos and culture that consumes a good deal of the country music industry.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Top 20 Best-Selling Country Artists of All Time: No. 2 George Strait

George Strait doesn’t finish second often, but there’s no shame finishing runner-up in this race. George Strait is No. 2 on our list of the Top 20 Best-Selling Country Artists of All Time, according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The King of Country has moved more music than anyone in the history of country music, sans one man (but we’ll get to him next week). This week, it’s all about King George.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Bobby Bones Weds Caitlin Parker in Backyard Ceremony

Local radio host and T.V. personality Bobby Bones married Caitlin Parker at their home near Nashville. Via Instagram, Bones shared, “Greatest night of my life.” Parker also commented on social media, “It’s Mrs. Estell to you. 🤍 I love you with everything I have, @mrbobbybones”. Bobby Bones wed Caitlin Parker...

Comments / 0

Community Policy