Toby Keith to Be Inducted Into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame
Toby Keith will soon become a member of a very exclusive club. According to CMT, this exclusive club is the Nashville Songwriter’s Hall of Fame. Keith’s talent as a songwriter was evident from the start of his career during the early 1990s. He made a name for himself with his 1993 hit “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.” This was the first single he released in his career and was a No. 1 single. And, what made it more impressive is that he wrote the hit song himself.outsider.com
