San Francisco, CA

Evan Bloch, MD, MS (2010), leverages clinical practice to track and improve population health

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvan Bloch, MD, MS (2010), was recently honored as a 2021 Young Physician-Scientist by the American Society for Clinical Investigation for his contributions to research on whether plasma donated by patients who have recovered from SARS-CoV2 infection can help patients battling the virus. Dr. Bloch’s research efforts have focused on learning about the immunology of COVID-19 from convalescent patient plasma and identifying which immune markers might predict whether convalescent plasma is likely to help recipients.

California Health
