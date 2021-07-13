Evan Bloch, MD, MS (2010), leverages clinical practice to track and improve population health
Evan Bloch, MD, MS (2010), was recently honored as a 2021 Young Physician-Scientist by the American Society for Clinical Investigation for his contributions to research on whether plasma donated by patients who have recovered from SARS-CoV2 infection can help patients battling the virus. Dr. Bloch’s research efforts have focused on learning about the immunology of COVID-19 from convalescent patient plasma and identifying which immune markers might predict whether convalescent plasma is likely to help recipients.globalhealthsciences.ucsf.edu
