Lima, OH

Locos ahead when rain arrives

By Editorials
Posted by 
The Lima News
The Lima News
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nvWw2_0aw9ktOi00
The Lima Locos’ Nate White fields a grounder against during Tuesday night’s game against the Michigan Monarchs at Simmons Field. Richard Parrish | The Lima News

LIMA — The Lima Locos led the Michigan Monarchs 4-0 in the bottom of the fourth before rain postponed the game Tuesday night. The game will resume at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, July 21.

Coming into the game, Lima had won three straight and owned a 19-14 record, tied with Royal Oak before the Leprechauns fell 7-5 to Galion.

After being held hitless for the first two frames, the Locos’ offense got rolling in the third with five hits and four runs. Trevor Austin opened the frame with a walk and then trucked into third when Darryl Buggs singled. Austin then came into score after Garrett Howe shot a single to left. Buggs then came in for the Locos second run of the frame when Colin Ledbetter laced a base hit to right.

Lima’s merry-go-round continued after Derrick Jackson shot a single to left and Howe crossed the plate to make it 3-0. The Locos tacked on a fourth run and the final of the frame when Jake Killingsworth notched a base hit to bring home Ledbetter.

Despite having a shutout for four frames, Locos top pitcher Jonathan Machamer was having a rollercoaster of a game as he had to work his way out of bases loaded jams in the second and fourth innings.

Machamer battled control problems throughout those four innings as he walked three and hit three Monarchs while yielding one hit and striking out five.

Locos notes: Former Loco Jordan Marks (South Carolina Upstate), who played for Lima in 2018, got drafted by the Tigers in the eighth round on Monday and Tyler Tolve (Kennesaw State University), who played for the Locos in the 2019, was drafted by the Braves in the 17th round.

