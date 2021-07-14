Cancel
Ottawa, OH

Harmon has low score at junior golf tourney

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 11 days ago

OTTAWA — Carson Harmon had the low round Tuesday’s McDonald’s Junior Series Union Bank Open at Pike Run Golf Club.

Harmon shot a 1-under-par 70 in winning the boys 16-18 division, one shot ahead of runner-up Zach Miller.

Zoey Merritt posted a 76 in winning the girls 16-18 competition. Kayla Watkins (80) finished second.

Louis Magoto was the boys 14-15 champ with a 79. Brevin Brandt was next with an 80.

In the nine hole par 45 tourneys, Evan Altenburger defeated Paul Stechschulte in a playoff for the boys 12-13 championship after each shot 43. Kallie McKinley was the girls 15 and younger winner with a 48, Brianna Stid (50) was runner-up.

The next Lima Junior Golf Association event is Thursday’s The First National Bank Open 2 Man Scramble at Bluffton Golf Club. Head to bluegolf.com/junior/programs/limajga/index.html for more information.

Racing

World of Outlaws

at Eldora Speedway

ROSSBURG — The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series arrives at Eldora Speedway for four consecutive nights of racing beginning this evening with Jokers Wild.

The 38th Kings Royal (Thursday), Knight Before Kings Royal (Friday) and 37th Kings Royal (Saturday) are also on the schedule. Head to eldoraspeedway.showare.com or call 937-338-3815 for more information.

Reach The Lima News sports department at 567-242-0451.

The Lima News

The Lima News

