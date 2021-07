News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today announced that the Company expects second quarter 2021 revenues to be approximately $20 million, an improvement of approximately 40% sequentially or a decrease of 13% from the prior period. At quarter end, the Company's total liquidity of approximately $33 million consisted of $27 million of cash (including net revolver borrowings of $20 million) and approximately $6 million of remaining available borrowing capacity under the revolving credit facility. Backlog is estimated to be $14 million as the Company's Mid North Sea High 3D multi-client program in the North Sea proceeded ahead of schedule this quarter, leveraging the Company's proprietary Marlin™ and Orca® digital technologies to acquire the survey in a more efficient, eco-friendly manner.